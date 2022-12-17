Vejmelka allowed four goals on 34 shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

It wasn't a pretty outing for Vejmelka, but he did enough to earn his third win in four starts. The 26-year-old has still allowed 14 goals over that span, and he's given up at least three tallies in each of his last eight appearances. With the win, he improved to 9-8-2 with a 3.11 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 21 outings this season. Vejmelka remains the Coyotes' top option in net, and he'll provide stable playing time -- though little else -- in fantasy.