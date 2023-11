Vejmelka stopped 21 of 25 shots in the Coyotes' 5-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Vejmelka did not have his best performance Saturday, coughing up goals in each period to record his fifth regulation loss in his last seven appearances. He is now winless in his last seven games, allowing at least four goals in five of those appearances. Vejmelka now posts a 2-6-2 record with a 3.08 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He should continue to split starts with Connor Ingram moving forward.