Vejmelka stopped 12 of 13 shots he faced in relief of Connor Ingram (undisclosed) in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Vejmelka didn't end up with the loss, but it was just an okay performance for the 27-year-old. He'll have a chance to stake his claim to the No. 1 job in goal with Ingram expected to miss 7-10 days. Vejmelka is winless in his last seven outings, allowing 23 goals in that span. For the season, he has a 3.36 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 23 appearances (19 starts). The Coyotes' next game is a tough one at home versus the Hurricanes on Friday.