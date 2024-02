Vejmelka gave up six goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Vejmelka remains winless in 2024, and he never stood much of a chance in this one. The Maple Leafs held a 3-0 lead after the first period, and the Coyotes never pulled even. Vejmelka is down to 6-15-2 with a 3.62 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 26 appearances. He is likely to remain in the starting role at least until Connor Ingram (undisclosed) returns. The Coyotes' next game is in Winnipeg on Sunday.