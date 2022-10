Vejmelka made 26 saves in a 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

It was a case of more the same for Vejmelka, who got no support from his young squad. He has allowed five or more goals in his three losses, with his only win coming against Toronto on Monday. Vejmelka is a risky fantasy play no matter how you look at it. The Yotes are battling for the top pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and wins will be few and far between.