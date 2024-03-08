Vejmelka allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Minnesota.

After two solid starts with a save percentage of .919 or better, Vejmelka floundered again on Thursday, posting an .885 save percentage. It wasn't all his fault, but that's a poor balm at this point in the season. The team will make it hard for him to bounce back as it ships out players at the trade deadline. It's difficult to see how things get better in the desert.