Vejmelka stopped 30-of-35 shots Saturday in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Vejmelka has been one of the busiest goaltenders in the NHL this season. His 804 saves are just one behind Connor Hellebuyck for the NHL lead. His 3.16 GAA and .909 save percentage don't look great on the surface, but there's obviously something of a gem under the surface. If only Vejmelka could get a bit of help from his teammates.