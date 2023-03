Vejmelka will tend the twine at home versus the Oilers on Monday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Vejmelka needs just two more victories to reach the 20-win mark for the first time this season. In the final weeks of the campaign, Vejmelka will likely continue to split the starts with Connor Ingram, though Ivan Prosvetov could also be in the mix to make the occasional start.