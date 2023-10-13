Vejmelka will be in the visiting blue paint versus the Devils on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

This will be the third consecutive season that Vejmelka is Arizona's No. 1 goaltender. He was 18-24-6 with a 3.43 GAA and .899 save percentage in 2022-23. Vejmelka has a tough matchup Friday, facing a New Jersey team that was fourth in goals last season with 291.