Vejmelka will be in goal for Saturday's road game against Washington, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports

Vejmelka turned aside 41 shots in a 3-1 win over Florida this past Tuesday. He didn't look nearly as good during Thursday's relief appearance versus Dallas, when he surrendered four goals on 26 shots. Vejmelka has a 2-3-1 record this year with a 3.97 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Washington has gone winless in three straight outings going into Saturday's contest.