Vejmelka allowed four goals on 12 shots in 13:58 of game time in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Vejmelka was pulled after Blake Coleman's tally put the Flames ahead 4-1. The 27-year-old Vejmelka ended up wearing the loss after the Coyotes' offense failed to generate much of a comeback effort while Connor Ingram stopped 16 of 18 shots in relief. Vejmelka has lost three straight outings and allowed 12 goals in that span, so he may be at risk of losing his 50-50 split of playing time in the crease if he can't get on track soon. For the season, he's at 6-10-2 with a 3.32 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 19 appearances. The Coyotes begin a three-game road trip Saturday in Minnesota.