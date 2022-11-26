Vejmelka stopped 33 of 36 shots through overtime in a 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit on Friday.
Vejmelka was beaten once in three shootout rounds. He's 6-5-2 with a 2.97 GAA and .916 save percentage in 14 games this season. This is the third time in his last four starts that he's allowed at least three goals.
