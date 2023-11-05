Vejmelka turned aside 22 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Winnipeg.

The Coyotes staked their netminder to a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Vejmelka couldn't make it stick as the Jets had constant traffic in front of him -- Nino Niederreiter ended up with a hat trick in which all three goals came from right on the edge of the crease. Vejmelka is winless in his last four appearances, going 0-3-1, but on the season the 27-year-old goalie still sports a passable 3.09 GAA and .904 save percentage.