Vejmelka failed to record a save on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Vejmelka had a nightmarish start, allowing goals to Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde before the one-minute mark of the game. Head coach Andre Tourigny quickly replaced Vejmelka with Scott Wedgewood, who backstopped the Coyotes to their comeback win. It was likely asking Vejmelka too much to start on consecutive nights, though he's played well enough overall to retain the No. 1 job. The Czech netminder has a 2.84 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 10 appearances.