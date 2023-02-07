Vejmelka allowed two goals on 35 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Vejmelka extended his winning streak to three games. The Wild twice took the lead, but the Coyotes made Jack McBain's third-period go-ahead goal stand as the game-winner. During his streak, Vejmelka has allowed just three goals on 104 shots. The 26-year-old netminder is up to 14-17-4 with a 3.16 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 36 contests. He'll likely split the next two games with Connor Ingram as the Coyotes are set to visit the Blackhawks on Friday and the Blues on Saturday.