Vejmelka stopped 29 of 32 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

For the second time this season -- and the third time in the calendar year 2022 -- Vejmelka defeated the Leafs. This was the 26-year-old's second straight win, and he's posted a 5-4-2 record in December. He's up to 11-9-4 with a 3.08 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 25 appearances this season. The Coyotes begin a four-game road trip in Tampa on Saturday.