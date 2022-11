Vejmelka made 24 saves during a 2-0 victory over the Islanders on Thursday.

Capturing his fourth consecutive decision, Vejmelka cooled down an Islanders squad that entered Thursday with seven wins in their past eight games. The 26-year-old netminder preserved the shutout by denying Brock Nelson from the slot area with 6:31 to go in the third period. Vejmelka (5-3-0) turned aside 11 third-period shots, clinching his first shutout this season.