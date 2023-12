Vejmelka will start in Saturday's home game against Buffalo, coach Andre Tourigny told Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports on Thursday.

Vejmelka stopped 33 of 37 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Monday, so he's getting an opportunity for revenge. That was far from his only rough start in 2023-24, though -- he has a 2-7-2 record, 3.50 GAA and .892 save percentage in 12 outings. Buffalo ranks 25th offensively this year with 2.83 goals per game.