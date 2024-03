Vejmelka will start at home against Seattle on Friday, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka saved 37 of 38 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over New Jersey in his last start Saturday. He's 9-17-2 with a 3.37 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 31 contests this season. Seattle ranks 29th offensively with 2.65 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for Vejmelka.