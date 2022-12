Vejmelka is expected to start at home against Los Angeles on Friday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Vejmelka has allowed at least three goals in each of his last 10 contests. He's 9-9-4 with a 3.19 GAA and .908 save percentage in 23 games in 2022-23. Los Angeles is ranked 15th offensively with 3.25 goals per game.