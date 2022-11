Vejmelka will be in the road net for Tuesday's game against Buffalo, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka is 3-3-1 with a 3.72 GAA and .901 save percentage in eight games this season. He's got a tough assignment ahead of him given how well the Sabres' forwards have been doing. Buffalo is tied for first offensively with 4.08 goals per game.