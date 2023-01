Vejmelka is expected to start at home Tuesday against San Jose, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka has lost his last four games while surrendering 19 goals over that span. He's 11-13-4 with a 3.33 GAA and .902 save percentage in 29 contests this season. The Sharks have lost five of their last six games, which has dropped their record to 12-21-8.