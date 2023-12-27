Vejmelka will guard the home goal versus Colorado on Wednesday, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Vejmelka has won his last three contests while allowing just two goals on 75 shots (.973 save percentage). However, it will be difficult for him to maintain that level of success against the Avalanche, who rank second offensively this year with 3.65 goals per game. Vejmelka is 5-7-2 with a 2.95 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 15 appearances in 2023-24.