Vejmelka allowed six goals on 51 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

The ice was heavily tilted toward the Coyotes' end, as they were outshot 51-14 for the game. Vejmelka did what he could to keep things close, but three goals in the third period sunk him. This was the second-highest shot total he's faced -- he also surrendered six goals on 53 shots in the season opener. The 26-year-old is down to 15-18-5 with a 3.38 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 40 appearances. Connor Ingram is already confirmed to start Sunday versus the Predators, so Vejmelka isn't likely to play again until Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.

