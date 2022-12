Vejmelka will start Monday's home game against Montreal, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has won three of his past four outings, including a 30-save effort in a 5-4 victory over the Islanders last Friday. He has a 9-8-3 record this season with a 3.11 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 21 appearances. The Canadiens sit 28th in the NHL this season with 2.74 goals per game.