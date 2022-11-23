Vejmelka will start on the road versus Carolina on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka is playing better than expected this season, as he is 5-5-1 with a 3.23 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He has lost his last two starts, giving up four goals in each, but it was to two of the three best teams in the NHL, New Jersey and Vegas. He will take on the Hurricanes, who are 10-5-4 and averaging 3.06 goals per game.