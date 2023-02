Vejmelka will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Blackhawks, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against the Flames, surrendering six goals on 51 shots en route to a 6-3 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Chicago team that's averaging only 2.21 goals per game on the road this year, 31st in the NHL.