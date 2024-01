Vejmelka will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's matchup with the Panthers, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has been on fire over the last two-plus weeks, stringing together four straight wins while posting an impressive 1.57 GAA and .939 save percentage as well as a pair of shutouts. He'll try to secure his seventh victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a surging Florida team that's won four straight games.