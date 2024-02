Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Carolina on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka wasn't great in his last start Monday against the Flyers, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. He'll try to earn his first win since Dec. 27 in a home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's 13-11-1 on the road this year.