Vejmelka will patrol the visiting crease versus Seattle on Thursday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka has lost his last four starts, giving up 14 goals on 114 shots. He is 18-23-5 with a 3.38 GAA and .901 save percentage this season. Vejmelka has a tough matchup versus the Kraken, who are fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.53 goals per contest.