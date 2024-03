Vejmelka will defend the road goal in Ottawa on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka will make his first start in four contests, as he gave up six goals on 36 shots in a 6-3 home loss to Toronto on Feb. 21. It has been a tough season for Vejmelka, who is 6-15-2 with a 3.62 GAA and an .891 save percentage. He will face the Senators, who sit at 53 points, good for 27th overall in the NHL standings.