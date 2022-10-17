Vejmelka will start on the road against Toronto on Monday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

This marks a third straight start for Vejmelka this season. He has a 0-2-0 record with a 5.54 GAA and an .884 save percentage in his previous two outings. Vejmelka made 45 saves in a 2-1 win over the Leafs last season.

More News