Vejmelka will defend the road net Tuesday against Minnesota, according to Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site.

Vejmelka stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Wild on Thursday during his last start. Over 29 appearances this campaign. he has supplied a record of 8-16-2 with a 3.51 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Minnesota ranks 17th in the league this season with 3.09 goals per contest.