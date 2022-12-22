Vejmelka allowed five goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Vejmelka allowed just one goal through the first two periods, but the Golden Knights got it done in all aspects in the third to send the 26-year-old to his third loss in four outings. For the season, he dropped to 9-9-4 with a 3.19 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 23 contests. It's not surprising he struggled against a much better team -- he'd likely have it a little easier if he starts Friday versus the Kings.