Vejmelka kicked out 27 of 30 shots in a 3-1 loss to Colorado on Friday.

Vejmelka did alright over his previous three starts, posting a 2-1-0 record, 2.61 GAA and .921 save percentage in that span. This game started out pretty well for him too. He did surrender a power-play goal to Nathan MacKinnon midway through the first period, but he was perfect in the second. Vejmelka was done in by the third frame though, allowing two goals on nine shots during that stretch. He dropped to 18-21-5 with a 3.33 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 46 appearances this season.