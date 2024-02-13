Vejmelka allowed four goals on 33 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Connor Ingram's recent struggles gave Vejmelka a chance to start, but the 27-year-old didn't make that much of an impressive. He's given up at least four goals in five of his last six starts. Monday's loss dropped Vejmelka to 6-12-2 with a 3.36 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 22 outings. The Coyotes have often rotated between their goalies when there's no hot hand, so that may be the workflow in the near future.