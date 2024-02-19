Vejmelka allowed four goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Colorado.

Vejmelka held his own for most of the night, but he'd ultimately wind up with the loss after Devon Toews buried the game-winner midway through the third period. Vejmelka's last win came on Dec. 27 -- he's gone 0-7-0 with an .878 save percentage in his subsequent nine appearances. Matt Villalta is slated to start Monday versus Edmonton, though Vejmelka could be back in goal Wednesday against the Maple Leafs if Connor Ingram (undisclosed) remains unavailable.