Vejmelka stopped 32 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Vejmelka kept Arizona in the game for the most part Tuesday despite being outshot 36-to-26. However, Tyler Seguin tied the game on a breakaway late in the third period before Matt Duchene tallied the game-winner in overtime, sticking Vejmelka with a sixth straight defeat -- he's struggled to an .880 save percentage in that span. After starting the season 2-1-0, the 27-year-old Vejmelka is now 2-5-2 with a .906 save percentage and 3.08 GAA. Connor Ingram will likely start Thursday's game in Columbus, lining up Vejmelka for a road matchup with Winnipeg on Saturday.