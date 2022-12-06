Vejmelka allowed three goals on 27 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

The Flames went 2-for-3 on the power play, and that ended up being the difference in Vejmelka's fourth straight loss. He's allowed at least three goals in each of those contests as the Coyotes continue to keep it close but still come up short. The 26-year-old dropped to 6-7-3 with a 3.03 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Those are acceptable numbers given the team situation, but fantasy managers chasing wins should probably stay away from the Arizona crease. Vejmelka has started five of the last six games, and he'd have a tough matchup on tap if he starts Wednesday in Edmonton.