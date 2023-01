Vejmelka turned aside 32 of 37 shots in a 5-3 loss to Florida on Tuesday.

Vejmelka faced a staggering 20 shots in the second period and was beaten three times over that span. He has an 11-11-4 record, 3.23 GAA and .906 save percentage in 27 games this season. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last three starts.