Vejmelka turned aside 34 of 37 shots in a 4-1 loss to Florida on Tuesday.

Vejmelka was solid over the first two periods, allowing just one marker on 23 shots, but Florida got two goals by him on 14 shots in the third frame. The Panthers' final goal was scored on an empty net. The 27-year-old netminder has a 6-8-2 record, 3.01 GAA and .903 save percentage in 17 outings this year. Vejmelka had won his previous four appearances from Dec. 16-27, saving 93 of 99 shots (.939 save percentage) during that stretch.