Vejmelka allowed two goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

It was a strong effort from Vejmelka after he had allowed 14 goals over his previous starts. However, the Coyote's offense could only muster a single goal against Joel Hofer on the other end, handing Vejmelka a fifth straight loss. The 27-year-old netminder is now 2-5-1 with a .908 save percentage to start the season. Connor Ingram will likely get the start Saturday vs. Nashville, lining up Vejmelka for a road matchup with the Stars in his next outing.