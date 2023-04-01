Vejmelka allowed four goals on 30 shots in a 5-2 loss to Dallas on Friday.

Vejmelka lost his fourth straight game during which he's allowed 14 goals on 114 shots. Arizona had a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission Friday, but Vejmelka allowed two goals on 11 shots in the second period to surrender the lead, and Arizona never got it back. He's 18-23-5 with a 3.38 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 48 outings this season.