Vejmelka allowed four goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

The Coyotes rallied from an early two-goal deficit but couldn't hold onto a 3-2 lead. Vejmelka had trouble with Troy Terry, who had a hat trick in the game, which included the overtime tally. Blown leads are becoming a recurring theme for Vejmelka, who squandered a 4-1 advantage in his previous outing. He's now at a 2-3-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .916 save percentage over six appearances this season. Vejmelka will watch from the bench as Connor Ingram starts Thursday at home versus the Canadiens.