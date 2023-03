Vejmelka was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Friday, indicating he will guard the visiting crease in Colorado, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Vejmelka is battling Connor Ingram and Ivan Prosvetov for the No. 1 job in Arizona and will get his second start in the last three games, after sitting in five of the previous six contests. Vejmelka is 18-20-5 with a 3.33 GAA and .904 save percentage. He will face the Avalanche, who are 14th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.26 goals per game.