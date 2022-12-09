Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Boston on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

The Coyotes return home after a 14--game road trip, last playing at home Nov. 3. Vejmelka is 1-0-1 at home as the Coyotes have played 20 of their 24 games on the road. Overall, he is 6-7-3 with a 3.03 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Vejmelka has a tough start as he faces the Bruins, who are the best team in the NHL, with a 21-3-1 record and averaging 4.00 goals per game.