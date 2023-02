Vejmelka will get the road crease versus LA on Saturday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka was strong in his last game, stopping 29 shots in a 4-2 win in Nashville. Vejmelka is 15-17-5 with a 3.20 GAA and .906 save percentage this season. Trade rumors have swirled around Vejmelka of late and LA has been named as a possible destination. The Kings are 13th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.27 goals per game this season.