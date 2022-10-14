Vejmelka will be in the road net Friday against the Bruins, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

It was not a pretty start for Vejmelka on Thursday as he gave up three goals on Pittsburgh's first seven shots before settling down and stopping 43 of the last 46 shots sent his way. He will play a Boston squad Saturday that scored five versus Washington on Wednesday, so it will not get any easier for the beleaguered goaltender.