Vejmelka will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Capitals, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Vejmelka was pretty solid in his last start Sunday against the Jets, turning aside 22 of 24 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old goaltender will try to snap his personal seven-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Washington team that's averaging 3.22 goals per game on the road this year, 11th in the NHL .