Vejmelka will be between the pipes at home versus Los Angeles on Friday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Vejmelka has been solid in his last three appearances, including a relief outing against the Kings, posting a 1-2-0 record with a 1.48 GAA. The backstop should continue to see the majority of the starts ahead of Connor Ingram, especially if he can maintain this level of productivity.
